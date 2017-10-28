Olive tree planted in Israel in honor of Charles Aznavour

PanARMENIAN.Net - An olive tree was planted in honor of famous French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour in the Righteous Among the Nations park in the Israeli village of Neve Shalom on Friday, October 27.

According to Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor at Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem,Aznavour was honored for his helping save Jews during the Second World War.

Israeli President ReuvenRivlin presented the singer with the Raoul Wallenberg Award, named for the Swedish diplomat who helped thousands of Jews flee Nazi-controlled Hungary during World War II.