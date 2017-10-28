Azerbaijani troops used Spike missiles, mortars during past week
October 28, 2017 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan was tenser than in previous weeks.
Besides firearms, Azerbaijani troops also employed Spike anti-tank missiles, various-caliber mortars and grenade launchers.
Meanwhile, Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation along the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian teams to face Switzerland, Greece in European Championship R1 The men's team will play against the team of Switzerland, while the women's team will face their rivals from Greece.
Fans are loving Manchester United's tweet about Henrikh Mkhitaryan And Manchester United fans needing reasons for optimism will love what the club posted on their Twitter account earlier this morning.
Syrian army nears Al-Qaeda stronghold in Hama The Syrian Arab Army stormed this area north of Salamiyah City in a bid to secure their primary supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.
Mobile 'Wine Cubes' could transform Armenia's enotourism: Smithsonian Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.