Fans are loving Manchester United's tweet about Henrikh Mkhitaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Tottenham this afternoon - and the club have got fans excited for the match in their own way on social media, Express says.

Manchester United are aiming for a first league win in three after recent setbacks against Liverpool and Huddersfield.

With fierce rivals Manchester City blitzing teams left right and centre, the need to secure three points at Old Trafford today is paramount.

And Manchester United fans needing reasons for optimism will love what the club posted on their Twitter account earlier this morning.

The Red Devils shared a video of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s winning goal against Spurs last season, where he fended off Jan Vertonghen to rifle past Hugo Lloris.

“Well let's hope Mkhitaryan performs like a beast today, been abit poor lately,” @Frothy_UTD89 said.

“More of this lad,” @zTom_ added.

“That first touch was brilliant,” @darrenplawrence said.

“Damn that's a good goal,” @marcwilson_1981 said.

And United fans will be hoping for more of the same today.

The Armenia international has gone off the boil in recent weeks after a fine start to the season.

And he will go into today’s game under the spotlight, particularly with talk of a move for Mesut Ozil rumbling on.