Syrian army enters Deir ez-Zor district for the first time in 6 years
October 30, 2017 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate on Sunday, October 29 targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last positions inside the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News reveals.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the recently liberated districts of Al-Ummal and Al-Arfi towards the Islamic State stronghold of Al-Hamidiyah.
The Syrian Arab Army managed to break-through the Islamic State’s defenses at the Al-Hamidiyah District, liberating several sites after sweeping through the terrorist occupied neighborhoods.
According to a military report, the Syrian Army is advancing from two different axes in Al-Hamidiyah: 1) central garden and 2) bakery.
The Syrian Army’s advance into Al-Hamidiyah marked the first time in six years that the government has had any presence inside this large district in the provincial capital.
In addition to their advance at Al-Hamidiyah, the Syrian Army also secured several buildings in the Al-Jubeileh District, killing and wounding a number of Islamic State terrorists in the process.
With Sunday's advance, the Syrian Arab Army should be in full control of Al-Jubeileh and Al-Hamidiyah within in the next 48 hours.
Add me to your blacklist, Serj Tankian tells Azerbaijan Tankian is encouraging Azerbaijan to add him to the list of all the individuals who have been banned from Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh.