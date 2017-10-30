Syrian army enters Deir ez-Zor district for the first time in 6 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate on Sunday, October 29 targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last positions inside the provincial capital, Al-Masdar News reveals.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army advanced from the recently liberated districts of Al-Ummal and Al-Arfi towards the Islamic State stronghold of Al-Hamidiyah.

The Syrian Arab Army managed to break-through the Islamic State’s defenses at the Al-Hamidiyah District, liberating several sites after sweeping through the terrorist occupied neighborhoods.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army is advancing from two different axes in Al-Hamidiyah: 1) central garden and 2) bakery.

The Syrian Army’s advance into Al-Hamidiyah marked the first time in six years that the government has had any presence inside this large district in the provincial capital.

In addition to their advance at Al-Hamidiyah, the Syrian Army also secured several buildings in the Al-Jubeileh District, killing and wounding a number of Islamic State terrorists in the process.

With Sunday's advance, the Syrian Arab Army should be in full control of Al-Jubeileh and Al-Hamidiyah within in the next 48 hours.