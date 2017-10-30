VivaCell-MTS supports project to help preserve national Armenian music

PanARMENIAN.Net - An album titled “Armenian National Instruments" - which was created owing to the partnership between VivaCell-MTS, the Armenian Ministry of Culture, ProArt company, and released by Sony DADC - has been introduced at Hovhannes Sharambeyan Centre for Popular Creation, one of the oldest buildings in Dilijan.

In the 19th century, the centre served as a summerhouse for Duchess Mariam Tumanyan. During the Soviet period the building was a center for folk art, later becoming the Dilijan branch of the Folk Art Museum. The reorganization of the building into a museum was carried out on the initiative of painter Hovhannes Sharambeyan, who had relocated to Dilijan from Van. He had also participated in the design and planning of old streets of Dilijan. Today the museum is a unique meeting place for artists in Dilijan.

The "Armenian Folk Instruments" album comprising eight discs is a valuable cultural heritage for future generations. It is a collection of works for duduk, kanon, kamancha, tar - more than 10 national instruments in total. The digital album released in 1000 copies has been created on the basis of recordings of the Armenian Public Radio and private collections. Some of the best designers, translators, sound engineers, musicologists, and artists in Armenia have been engaged in the project, and the works included in the album were performed by famous musicians.

The folk music complements the exhibitions of the museum, while also awakening interest towards Armenian musical instruments, thus enlivening the cultural life in the region. The album is not for sale and will be provided to institutions supporting the propagation of folk music.

“Culture is the spirit of a nation. While keeping up with the times, we have to respect the source that nurtures us. Unexpected as it may sound, regions’ role in that is huge. If you have managed to conserve this 19th century building and turn it into a museum, then this collection of musical pieces for national instruments is in the right place. These recordings are true values and I hope will serve for preservation of national music and arts,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Golden Collection of the Armenian Public Radio”, “Aram Khachaturyan-110”, “Komitas-145” albums were earler published with the joint efforts of the partnering organizations. The set of digital discs comprising the four albums has been added to the collection of the Public Radio of Armenia. By the decision of the collaborating parties, all the above-mentioned albums were donated to the museum.

VivaCell-MTS has allocated AMD 89 mln in social investment, for the implementation of the project.