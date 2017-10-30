Kurdish forces recruit 70 Arab commanders in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor
October 30, 2017 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After encroaching upon non-Kurdish populated areas of both Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun recruiting more and more Arab fighters to win over the hearts and minds of local civilians whom often fear being disenfranchised by the Kurdish-led fighting force, Al-Masdar News reveals.
On October 28, a total of 70 commanders graduated from the military academy in Ain Issa, an SDF stronghold in northern Raqqa.
The SDF’s media department stressed that the majority of newly appointed commanders were of Arab origin, likely due to pressure from the US-led coalition to secularize the militia, Al-Masdar News says.
Approximately 80% of SDF fighters are estimated to be Kurds, most of whom fight for the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Photo. AFP
Top stories
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian teams' rivals in European Chess Championships R3 revealed The Armenian men's team will face their rivals from Croatia in round 3 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
You may be able to send and receive text messages on Chromebooks The function of receiving and sending text messages on the Chromebook has now been discovered in the developer preview for Android 8.1.
Manchester United players try their hands at weather forecasting The players are making a weather report as their teammates are standing behind the camera and trying to help them with instructions.