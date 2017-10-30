Kurdish forces recruit 70 Arab commanders in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - After encroaching upon non-Kurdish populated areas of both Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun recruiting more and more Arab fighters to win over the hearts and minds of local civilians whom often fear being disenfranchised by the Kurdish-led fighting force, Al-Masdar News reveals.

On October 28, a total of 70 commanders graduated from the military academy in Ain Issa, an SDF stronghold in northern Raqqa.

The SDF’s media department stressed that the majority of newly appointed commanders were of Arab origin, likely due to pressure from the US-led coalition to secularize the militia, Al-Masdar News says.

Approximately 80% of SDF fighters are estimated to be Kurds, most of whom fight for the People’s Protection Units (YPG).