// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Russia to sign $100 mln loan deal by year-end: minister

Armenia, Russia to sign $100 mln loan deal by year-end: minister
October 30, 2017 - 14:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will by the end of the year approve a $100 million loan agreement for acquiring armament from Russia, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said on Monday, October 30, according to Aysor.am.

"We'll sign the deal this year and implement it in 2018," Aramyan said.

According to him, once the document is inked, the defense agencies of the two countries will sign "certain agreements."

"There is some confidentiality here as no concrete products can be divulged for now," Aramyan said.

The government had given preliminary approval to the agreement in mid-October. The state export credit will be provided for 20 years (including a five-year grace period) with a 3% annual interest rate.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Սպառազինություն ձեռք բերելու մասին հայ-ռուսական համաձայնագիրը այս տարի կստորագրվի, մյուս տարի կիրագործվի. Ֆինանսների նախարար
 Top stories
Armenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soonArmenia's Mountea starts herbal tea exports, hopes to expand soon
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Production of optical devices grows sixfold in ArmeniaProduction of optical devices grows sixfold in Armenia
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Uber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countriesUber, Russia's Yandex will merge in Armenia, five other countries
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
ADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in ArmeniaADB approves $80 mln loan to help improve energy efficiency in Armenia
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Armenian PM predicts 5000 IT jobs “in the near future”
Georgia's debt to Armenia stands at $11 million: finance ministry
IDeA Foundation pledges to attract $1.3 bn investments into Armenia
Passenger traffic up by 21.6% at Armenian airports
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Archive for October 30, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran unveils new radar system for coastline surveillance The new radar system developed by the electronics industries affiliated to the Defense Ministry was unveiled in attended by General Hatami.
Armenian teams' rivals in European Chess Championships R3 revealed The Armenian men's team will face their rivals from Croatia in round 3 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
You may be able to send and receive text messages on Chromebooks The function of receiving and sending text messages on the Chromebook has now been discovered in the developer preview for Android 8.1.