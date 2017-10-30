U.S., UK should regard Armenian Genocide as a crime: Robertson
October 30, 2017 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide should not be regarded as only a tragedy, but as a crime, human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson said at a book launch in Sidney last week.
The presentation of "Genocide Perspectives V: A Global Crime, Australian Voices" was headlined by Robertson and senior crown prosecutor for NSW Mark Tedeschi.
The latest volume in this important series is dedicated to the lifelong contribution to genocide research by Australia’s Professor Colin Tatz, who penned a chapter about genocide education and received a standing ovation on the night, the Jewish News reports.
Co-edited by researchers Nikki Marczak and Kirril Shields from the Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, it features a collection of essays by Australian scholars that not only explore international perspectives and pressing questions related to genocide, but also Australia’s own history of genocide against its Indigenous peoples – which Robertson described as “the mote in our own eye”.
At the event, Robertson spoke about the growing problem in the International Criminal Court of judges defining too specifically what constitutes intent to commit genocide, “making it more difficult to prosecute”.
He also touched on the “massive problem of genocide denial by governments” – particularly Turkey regarding the Armenian Genocide, and said countries including the USA, UK and Australia should not continue to refer to that Genocide only as a tragedy, but as a crime.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Iran unveils new radar system for coastline surveillance The new radar system developed by the electronics industries affiliated to the Defense Ministry was unveiled in attended by General Hatami.
Armenian teams' rivals in European Chess Championships R3 revealed The Armenian men's team will face their rivals from Croatia in round 3 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
You may be able to send and receive text messages on Chromebooks The function of receiving and sending text messages on the Chromebook has now been discovered in the developer preview for Android 8.1.