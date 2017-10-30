// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Manchester United players try their hands at weather forecasting

October 30, 2017 - 16:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United players, including Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan tried to forecast the weather in a new video posted on the club's Tweeter account.

The players are making a weather report as their teammates are standing behind the camera and trying to help them with instructions.

Mkhitaryan, by the way, is the subject of a brand new film that has been produced by MUTV’s award-winning documentaries team.

MUTV's ‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ will debut on Thursday 16 November at 21:00 BST, and will be available in the 'On Demand' section from that point onwards. Subscribe now via MUTV.com.

