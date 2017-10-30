Manchester United players try their hands at weather forecasting
October 30, 2017 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United players, including Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan tried to forecast the weather in a new video posted on the club's Tweeter account.
The players are making a weather report as their teammates are standing behind the camera and trying to help them with instructions.
Mkhitaryan, by the way, is the subject of a brand new film that has been produced by MUTV’s award-winning documentaries team.
MUTV's ‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ will debut on Thursday 16 November at 21:00 BST, and will be available in the 'On Demand' section from that point onwards. Subscribe now via MUTV.com.
Top stories
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iran unveils new radar system for coastline surveillance The new radar system developed by the electronics industries affiliated to the Defense Ministry was unveiled in attended by General Hatami.
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
You may be able to send and receive text messages on Chromebooks The function of receiving and sending text messages on the Chromebook has now been discovered in the developer preview for Android 8.1.
U.S., UK should regard Armenian Genocide as a crime: Robertson "Genocide Perspectives V: A Global Crime, Australian Voices" was headlined by Robertson and senior crown prosecutor for NSW Mark Tedeschi.