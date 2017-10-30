Armenian teams' rivals in European Chess Championships R3 revealed
October 30, 2017 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian men's team will face their rivals from Croatia in round 3 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos (Crete) on Monday, October 30.
The women's team, meanwhile, will compete against the Serbian squad after losing the previous match to the Ukrainians.
After round 2, the Armenian men's team share the 1st to 7th spots following a victory against the Greeks.
