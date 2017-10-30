Iran unveils new radar system for coastline surveillance

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami unveiled a new radar system named Afaq (Horizons) on Monday, October 30, IRNA reveals.

The new radar system developed by the electronics industries affiliated to the Defense Ministry was unveiled in attended by General Hatami.

'The radar, he said, would be used for coastline surveillance,' the Iranian defense minister said.

General Hatami said that Afaq radar system could monitor a 200-kilometer-long stretch and reconnoiter airborne targets as well.

'The system has remarkable electronic warfare technological capabilities and could monitor and track as many as 100 mobile targets simultaneously,' the Iranian defense chief added.