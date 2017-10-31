Netflix considering 'House of Cards' spinoffs
October 31, 2017 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix isn't ready to be done with 'House of Cards' just yet.
The same day the streaming giant confirmed that the sixth season of the political drama will be its last, sources say that the platform is developing what could turn out to be multiple spinoffs of the Kevin Spacey-Robin Wright series. Both Netflix and MRC had no comment, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Official word that House of Cards' upcoming season will be its last, a decision that has been in the works since the summer, comes amid sexual harassment claims levied against Spacey. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleged over the weekend that Spacey made aggressive advances towards him when he was only 14 years old. Spacey responded by apologizing for his "inappropriate drunken behavior" and coming out as gay. Earlier Monday, Netflix released a statement saying that execs at the streamer are "deeply troubled" by the allegations.
Sources say spinoff ideas that have been discussed include ones revolving around loyal chief of staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) and the journalists and bloggers who have tried to expose the power couple's criminal behavior, like Janine Skorsky (UnREAL Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer), a one-time reporter for The Washington Herald, and her former editor Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver).
Another idea being bandied about is a 'House of Cards'-esque incarnation set against the backdrop of the Wall Street power brokers that wield enormous political clout behind the scenes, such as Raymond Tusk (Gerald McRaney), the billionaire businessman whose tentacles reach deep into the White House and Congress.
One possibility that is not currently on the table is turning 'House of Cards' into a feature film in the vein of hit series such as Sex and the City and Entourage (Game of Thrones also has been discussed as having big-screen potential). Though Claire and Frank Underwood's backstory and rise to power on the show would seem ripe for feature treatment with actors other than leads Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, a knowledgeable source says the streaming giant has little appetite for exploiting any of its hit series for the big screen.
"With 'House of Cards', even if a writer had a great take, it would be done as a two-hour, two-part episode rather than a movie," the source said. "There's just no interest there the way there is at HBO."
Though 'House of Cards' is based on the BBC miniseries of the same name, which was inspired by a novel written by Michael Dobbs, Netflix has the right to spin off related series per the deal the streaming giant inked back in 2010. The entire 13-episode first season premiered on Feb. 1, 2013, and ushered in the wave of binge-watching that currently reigns today.
