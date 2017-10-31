Armenia's Business Innovation Forum 2017 slated for Nov 10-11
October 31, 2017 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Business Innovation Forum 2017 organized by the Union of Information Technology Enterprises will be held on November 10-11 in the Armenian town of Dilijan.
Co-sponsored by the GIZ and the European Union and arranged as part of the Support to SME Development of Armenia project, the annual event is titled "Towards a new reality" this year.
The forum will gather some 200 entrepreneurs and IT specialists from Armenia and abroad around technological innovation and business presentations.
Armenia's digital transformation and innovation agenda will be discussed, success stories will be unveiled, and business meetings will be organized throughout the two days of the gathering.
