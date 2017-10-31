Armenia, Iraq discuss bilateral ties at Yerevan meeting
October 31, 2017 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, October 30 met a parliamentary delegation from Iraq headed by the chief of the foreign relation committee, Abdelbari al-Zibari.
Nalbandian hailed the active partnership between the two parliaments which, according to the minister, develop over time.
Zibari said, in turn, that parliamentary friendship plays a unique role in the process of deepening ties between Armenia and Iraq.
At the meeting, the sides discuss ways to expand cooperation, foster partnership in business circles, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.
Also, both sides agreed that the Iraqi Armenian community is focal for boosting collaboration between the two countries.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian app PicsArt hits 100 million active user milestone An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Kevin Spacey's Emmy revoked amid sexual harassment scandal Kevin Spacey will no longer receive an Emmy from the International TV Academy after being accused of sexually harassing a teenager
UN aid convoy enters Syria's East Ghouta for first time in a month According to a UN report, at least 48 humanitarian aid trucks filled with food and medicine entered the East Ghouta.
Ancient, open, mysterious - 5 reasons to visit Armenia's capital: MIR 24 Tourist season is coming to an end in Armenia, but you still have a chance to bask in the sun, MIR 24 said in an article.