Armenia, Iraq discuss bilateral ties at Yerevan meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday, October 30 met a parliamentary delegation from Iraq headed by the chief of the foreign relation committee, Abdelbari al-Zibari.

Nalbandian hailed the active partnership between the two parliaments which, according to the minister, develop over time.

Zibari said, in turn, that parliamentary friendship plays a unique role in the process of deepening ties between Armenia and Iraq.

At the meeting, the sides discuss ways to expand cooperation, foster partnership in business circles, as well as the expansion of the legal framework.

Also, both sides agreed that the Iraqi Armenian community is focal for boosting collaboration between the two countries.