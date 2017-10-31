Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Artsakh
October 31, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has raised hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and has given a note of protest to Mexico's parliament speaker, APA reports.
Chairman of the Chamber of Mexican Deputies Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín met the temporary charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan in Mexico Mamed Talibov.
During the meeting, the 'illegal visit' of Mexican deputies to Karabakh was discussed.
A group of lawmakers from the Mexican parliament on October 22 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan. They later departed for Karabakh where they paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Artsakh Liberation War.
Top stories
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Razer to reportedly unveil gaming phone with Dolby Atmos sound The phone looks like it would be pretty nice for playing, or even editing videos, thanks to the fast Sharp IGZO display and 8GB of RAM.
Armenian app PicsArt hits 100 million active user milestone An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Brazil's recognition of Genocide vital for bilateral ties: Armenia president Sargsyan said the ambassador had managed to make the best possible presentation of Brazil’s rich and multifaceted culture in Armenia.
Kevin Spacey's Emmy revoked amid sexual harassment scandal Kevin Spacey will no longer receive an Emmy from the International TV Academy after being accused of sexually harassing a teenager