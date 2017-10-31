Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has raised hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and has given a note of protest to Mexico's parliament speaker, APA reports.

Chairman of the Chamber of Mexican Deputies Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín met the temporary charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan in Mexico Mamed Talibov.

During the meeting, the 'illegal visit' of Mexican deputies to Karabakh was discussed.

A group of lawmakers from the Mexican parliament on October 22 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan. They later departed for Karabakh where they paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Artsakh Liberation War.