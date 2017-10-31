// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Artsakh

Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Artsakh
October 31, 2017 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has raised hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and has given a note of protest to Mexico's parliament speaker, APA reports.

Chairman of the Chamber of Mexican Deputies Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín met the temporary charge d'affaires of Azerbaijan in Mexico Mamed Talibov.

During the meeting, the 'illegal visit' of Mexican deputies to Karabakh was discussed.

A group of lawmakers from the Mexican parliament on October 22 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan. They later departed for Karabakh where they paid tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Artsakh Liberation War.

Related links:
Apa.az. Азербайджан вручил ноту Мексике
 Top stories
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new researchGlobe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand CanyonU.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Azerbaijan detains, abuses gay and transgender people
Islamic State sent elite troops, tanks to Syria from Iraq: media
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Razer to reportedly unveil gaming phone with Dolby Atmos sound The phone looks like it would be pretty nice for playing, or even editing videos, thanks to the fast Sharp IGZO display and 8GB of RAM.
Armenian app PicsArt hits 100 million active user milestone An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Brazil's recognition of Genocide vital for bilateral ties: Armenia president Sargsyan said the ambassador had managed to make the best possible presentation of Brazil’s rich and multifaceted culture in Armenia.
Kevin Spacey's Emmy revoked amid sexual harassment scandal Kevin Spacey will no longer receive an Emmy from the International TV Academy after being accused of sexually harassing a teenager