// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Razer to reportedly unveil gaming phone with Dolby Atmos sound

Razer to reportedly unveil gaming phone with Dolby Atmos sound
October 31, 2017 - 18:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a (deleted) page from a UK mobile plan reseller called 3G, the Razer Phone will have a 5.7-inch, 120Hz IGZO display, Dolby Atmos sound with dual front speakers and amps, a dual 12- and 13-megapixel wide angle/zoom camera, 4,000mAh battery and 8GB of RAM, Engadget said.

Adding credibility to the leak is the fact that 3G is a retail partner with UK operator Three, which recently announced an "exciting global strategic alliance" with Razer.

On top of gaming, the phone looks like it would be pretty nice for playing, or even editing videos, thanks to the fast Sharp IGZO display and 8GB of RAM. Other specs aren't known, but another, much less reliable GFXBench leak points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and 2,560 x 1,440 display resolution.

Razer recently purchased Nextbit, the company behind the box-like Robin "cloud phone." While that device wasn't a success, despite Nextbit having senior mobile talent from both HTC and Google, Razer was clearly looking at the acquisition as a way to build a gaming-centric phone. According to the 3G page and a previous image leak, the device bears a strong resemblance to the sharp-angled Robin.

Related links:
Engadget. Razer Phone leak suggests it's made for the gamer faithful
 Top stories
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBookAmazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Twitter will let users save tweets to read them laterTwitter will let users save tweets to read them later
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in YerevanArmenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
Grovf: Armenian startup offloads datacenters in IIoT data processingGrovf: Armenian startup offloads datacenters in IIoT data processing
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Partner news
 Articles
Travelling in Armenia

10 useful mobile apps for comfortable trips

 Most popular in the section
Smartphone production declines 27% in Armenia
3D Animoji, Portrait Lighting and more packed in iOS 11
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work?
Partners from all around the globe: Zangi conquering B2B market
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Mexican lawmakers' visit to Artsakh Chairman of the Chamber of Mexican Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín met Azerbaijan's temporary charge d'affaires in Mexico Mamed Talibov.
Brazil's recognition of Genocide vital for bilateral ties: Armenia president Sargsyan said the ambassador had managed to make the best possible presentation of Brazil’s rich and multifaceted culture in Armenia.
Kevin Spacey's Emmy revoked amid sexual harassment scandal Kevin Spacey will no longer receive an Emmy from the International TV Academy after being accused of sexually harassing a teenager
Historic Armenian houses turned into guesthouses in Turkey According to the owner of one of the guesthouses, the new lodgings are in great demand especially on the weekends.