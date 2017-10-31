Razer to reportedly unveil gaming phone with Dolby Atmos sound
October 31, 2017 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to a (deleted) page from a UK mobile plan reseller called 3G, the Razer Phone will have a 5.7-inch, 120Hz IGZO display, Dolby Atmos sound with dual front speakers and amps, a dual 12- and 13-megapixel wide angle/zoom camera, 4,000mAh battery and 8GB of RAM, Engadget said.
Adding credibility to the leak is the fact that 3G is a retail partner with UK operator Three, which recently announced an "exciting global strategic alliance" with Razer.
On top of gaming, the phone looks like it would be pretty nice for playing, or even editing videos, thanks to the fast Sharp IGZO display and 8GB of RAM. Other specs aren't known, but another, much less reliable GFXBench leak points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and 2,560 x 1,440 display resolution.
Razer recently purchased Nextbit, the company behind the box-like Robin "cloud phone." While that device wasn't a success, despite Nextbit having senior mobile talent from both HTC and Google, Razer was clearly looking at the acquisition as a way to build a gaming-centric phone. According to the 3G page and a previous image leak, the device bears a strong resemblance to the sharp-angled Robin.
