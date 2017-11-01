Armenia should be proud of int'l peacekeeping role: U.S. diplomat
November 1, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Zar Military Training Center opened in Armenia on Tuesday, October 31, with defense minister Vigen Sargsyan,U.S. Embassy in Armenia's Chargé d'Affaires Rafik Mansour and American Brigadier General Daune Deskins attending the event.
The minister said in his speech that the center testifies to the close cooperation between the U.S. and Armenia.
Mansour said, in turn, that Armenia should be proud of the role it plays in international peacekeeping missions.
"The presence of Armenian forces in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Lebanon reveals Armenia's commitment to making the world a safer place," he said.
"By reconstructing this center the U.S. government supports Armenian defense ministry efforts aimed at raising combat-readiness of their units."
The Zar center will serve as a main center for Armenian peacekeepers preparing for international peacekeeping efforts.
The Armenian army’s Peacekeeping Brigade has received considerable financial and technical assistance from the U.S. and other NATO member states ever since it was set up in the early 2000s. NATO assigned a higher degree of combat readiness and interoperability to the brigade after monitoring a four-day exercise held by it at the Zar facility in 2015.
More than 130 soldiers of the brigade are currently deployed in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Lebanon. Armenia plans to join more peacekeeping missions abroad with specialized medical and demining units. They will undergo NATO training before their deployment.
Top stories
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia launches major tourism campaign in Lebanon, Gulf states A large-scale marketing campaign promoting Armenia as a tourist destination launched in Lebanon and the Gulf states on October 25.
One more big Hollywood producer accused of sexual harassment Since that incident in the early 1990s, Henstridge has found success as an actress — starring in the films “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the IS inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified.
Approximately Correct: Embracing diffusion of AI research in Armenia Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.