Armenia condemns New York City attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia strongly condemns the attack in New York City which involved a man striking and killing eight people on a bike path Tuesday, October 31 afternoon.

"Our condolences to the families and friends of victims and a speedy recovery to the injured," the Armenian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

The sprawling crime scene runs about 10 blocks along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center.

The suspect is reported to have screamed "Allahu Akbar" after the crash, and that is a key reason authorities are looking at terrorism as a possible motive, sources said.

The NYPD and FBI are "seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation into the terrorist act that occurred in lower Manhattan earlier today. The public is urged to share any images or videos that could assist in the investigation," according to a statement from the NYPD.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was no evidence of a wider, ongoing threat but he said more police would be monitoring the streets on Halloween night. The city's annual Halloween parade in the West Village will still take place tonight, officials said.