Armenia condemns New York City attack
November 1, 2017 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia strongly condemns the attack in New York City which involved a man striking and killing eight people on a bike path Tuesday, October 31 afternoon.
"Our condolences to the families and friends of victims and a speedy recovery to the injured," the Armenian foreign ministry said in a tweet.
The sprawling crime scene runs about 10 blocks along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center.
The suspect is reported to have screamed "Allahu Akbar" after the crash, and that is a key reason authorities are looking at terrorism as a possible motive, sources said.
The NYPD and FBI are "seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation into the terrorist act that occurred in lower Manhattan earlier today. The public is urged to share any images or videos that could assist in the investigation," according to a statement from the NYPD.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was no evidence of a wider, ongoing threat but he said more police would be monitoring the streets on Halloween night. The city's annual Halloween parade in the West Village will still take place tonight, officials said.
Top stories
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia launches major tourism campaign in Lebanon, Gulf states A large-scale marketing campaign promoting Armenia as a tourist destination launched in Lebanon and the Gulf states on October 25.
One more big Hollywood producer accused of sexual harassment Since that incident in the early 1990s, Henstridge has found success as an actress — starring in the films “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the IS inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified.
Approximately Correct: Embracing diffusion of AI research in Armenia Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.