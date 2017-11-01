Armenia launches major tourism campaign in Lebanon, Gulf states
November 1, 2017 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A large-scale marketing campaign promoting Armenia as a tourist destination launched in Lebanon and the Gulf states on October 25.
A series of events were organized throughout the following week which sought to boost and strengthen Armenia's ties with Syria and Lebanon in the tourism sector, raise awareness about Armenia as an attractive destination, as well as develop joint information policies.
As a result, 14 articles were published in Arabic and Armenian media outlets, two radio reports were prepared by Radio Sevan and the Voice of Van, three interviews aired on Arabic-language TV channels, which also broadcast Armenia's tourism commercial.
Also, a presentation was put together for 18 leading tour operators and a separate one was organized for business circles.
Targeting Lebanon as a tourist market has a serious economic and historical background, including a growing outbound travel market, a large Christian community, as well as a 200-year-old Armenian community.
Also,serious prospects for the development of religious tourism is observed in Lebanon.
Top stories
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
Partner news
Latest news
One more big Hollywood producer accused of sexual harassment Since that incident in the early 1990s, Henstridge has found success as an actress — starring in the films “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the IS inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified.
Approximately Correct: Embracing diffusion of AI research in Armenia Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
Armenia condemns New York City attack Armenia strongly condemns the attack in New York City which involved a man striking and killing eight people on a bike path.