Armenia chess team to face Azerbaijan in European Championships R6
November 2, 2017 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian men's team will face Azerbaijan in round 6 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos, Crete on Friday, November 3.
Following the first five rounds of the tournament, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot.
The women's team, meanwhile, has dropped to the 13th spot and will face Hungary on Friday.
