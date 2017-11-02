Official cast for live-action 'The Lion King' confirmed
November 2, 2017 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The official cast for Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King' has been confirmed.
The adaptation of the 1994 animated classic will be in the same style as Favreau's previous hit reboot, The Jungle Book, as a live-action film.
While several of these actors were previously confirmed, the most exciting surprises are by far Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena named Kamari, BuzzFeed News says.
The film also stars the voices of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, John Kani, Alfre Woodard.
It is set to be released on July 19, 2019.
