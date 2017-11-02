Armenia's capital Yerevan now hosts longest zip-line in the region
November 2, 2017 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A zip-line recently built in Arabkir district of Yerevan, Armenia is the longest in the region, the city hall said in a statement on Wednesday, November 1.
Constructed on a height of 87 meters, the aerial ropeslide has two directions which are 870m and 650m long and connect two of the districts of the Armenian capital.
Besides the zip-line, those responsible for the project said the park will also have rock climbing, mountain biking, yoga sections, as well as a library, an open-air cinema and special corners for painting.
Playgounds for children will also be created.
The people behind the project said that a monument in memory of those who were killed in the Four-Day War in April last year will be erected in the area.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
Some AMD80 million have already been spent on the project, AMD45-50 million more will be used by its completion.
Top stories
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Kinya Claiborne describes Armenia as a country with culturally rich history, beautiful architectural creations and luxurious venues.
Partner news
Latest news
Margarita Simonyan makes it to Forbes 100 most powerful women list Simonyan has surpassed former presidential candidate in the U.S. Hillary Clinton on the Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women.
Conference on Middle East Christians stresses Armenian Genocide justice The Congressional meetings focused on the summit’s five-pronged advocacy agenda, including support of H.Res.220
Official cast for live-action 'The Lion King' confirmed The adaptation of the animated classic will be in the same style as Favreau's previous hit reboot, The Jungle Book, as a live-action film.
Armenia chess team to face Azerbaijan in European Championships R6 The Armenian men's team will face Azerbaijan in round 6 of the European Team Chess Championships in Hersonissos, Crete.