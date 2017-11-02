Armenia's capital Yerevan now hosts longest zip-line in the region

PanARMENIAN.Net - A zip-line recently built in Arabkir district of Yerevan, Armenia is the longest in the region, the city hall said in a statement on Wednesday, November 1.

Constructed on a height of 87 meters, the aerial ropeslide has two directions which are 870m and 650m long and connect two of the districts of the Armenian capital.

Besides the zip-line, those responsible for the project said the park will also have rock climbing, mountain biking, yoga sections, as well as a library, an open-air cinema and special corners for painting.

Playgounds for children will also be created.

The people behind the project said that a monument in memory of those who were killed in the Four-Day War in April last year will be erected in the area.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

Some AMD80 million have already been spent on the project, AMD45-50 million more will be used by its completion.