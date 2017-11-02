Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
November 2, 2017 - 16:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was one of the stops of luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent's Wonders of the World by Private Jet journey which spanned eight countries.
According to tweets by the company's founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the $147,000 twenty-four day trip, beginning in Los Angeles and culminating in New York, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
The guests started their tour in the capital, Yerevan, a city with a history stretching back further than Rome’s.
The introduction to Armenia began with visits to the Cascade, the Cafesjian Modern Art Museum, the Cathedral and the museum of Etchmiadzin. A tour of the Zvartnots temple features a performance of the famous Armenian duduk and an Armenian Drums performance. During a visit to the Yerevan Brandy Factory, the guests tasted several vintages of Armenia’s famous brandy, also gaining an insight into the everyday life of the Armenian people while strolling through the streets of Yerevan.
In addition, Malkhas Jazz Club was visited as a place to see and be seen in the capital city.
The next day, they visited the Geghard Monastery and enjoyed a vocal performance at the acoustic hall of the church. At Garni, the tourists explored the temple and took part in an Armenian breadmaking (lavash) ceremony and tasting at the Rustic House, followed by traditional music, dances and food.
In the evening, they attended a private ballet performance of Gayane, the best known work of Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian, which includes the famous Saber Dance.
Also, Kent's personal pictures on Twitter reveal visits to Khor Virap monastery, Parajanov Museum in downtown Yerevan, as well as the Armenian Genocide memorial.
The private jet flights were performed using a Boeing 757-200ER aircraft with 50 first-class, VIP-style seats from Los Angeles, California, routing via Honolulu, Hawaii; Papeete, Tahiti; Auckland, New Zealand (technical stop); Hobart, Tasmania; Kota Kinabalu, Borneo; Kathmandu, Nepal; Yerevan, Armenia; Reykjavik, Iceland; New York, New York, USA. The air carrier for the private jet flights will be Icelandair. Additionally, local charter flights will be used for transportation and excursions in Hawaii, French Polynesia, Tasmania, Malaysia, Bhutan and Nepal.
Top stories
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Kinya Claiborne describes Armenia as a country with culturally rich history, beautiful architectural creations and luxurious venues.
Partner news
Latest news
Twitter offered RT 15% of its total share of U.S. elections advertising Twitter wanted RT to spend big ahead of the 2016 U.S. election, offering a significant portion of its election-related ad inventory in return.
President says Armenia had higher expectations from EAEU membership He says, however, there is no need to talk about the correctness of Armenia's accession to the EAPS as "the results speak for themselves."
Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial Ryzhkov and the Russian MPs laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the holy martyrs with a moment of silence.
Iraqi troops advance towards Turkey, Syria borders Iraqi forces have continued to advance north towards the area lying between the Turkish and Syrian borders.