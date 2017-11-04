// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Netflix fires Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'

Netflix fires Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
November 4, 2017 - 10:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey has been suspended from the Netflix drama amid mounting claims of sexual assault, Variety reports.

Producer Media Rights Capital took the action of suspending Spacey Friday, November 3 evening. A source close to the production said that the move is legally necessary first step toward Spacey’s eventual termination.

Netflix, meanwhile, said Friday that it would not move forward with any version of “House of Cards” that includes Spacey — and that it would cancel the Gore Vidal biopic, “Gore,” which was set to star the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a spokesman for Netflix said in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

“While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey’s behavior on the set of ‘House of Cards,’ he has been suspended, effective immediately,” MRC said in a statement. “MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”

Production on the sixth season of “House of Cards” was suspended Tuesday following a Buzzfeed report that accused Spacey of assaulting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor was 14 years old.

On Thursday, Spacey was dropped by CAA and his longtime publicist, Staci Wolfe. On Friday, Scotland Yard opened an investigation into the veteran actor in response to an allegation that he sexually assaulted a male thesp in London.

Netflix is mulling a “House of Cards” spinoff in an attempt to save its flagship series.

Related links:
Variety. Kevin Spacey Suspended from ‘House of Cards’
BBC: Netflix разорвал сотрудничество с Кевином Спейси после секс-скандала
 Top stories
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl StreepCher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Armenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvasArmenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvas
Hamalbashyan is inspired by things that weigh on his mind, whether it’s his diabetic grandmother or international affairs.
Harry Potter's childhood home up for saleHarry Potter's childhood home up for sale
De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: VarsitySergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity
Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
‘Karate Kid’ sequel series coming to YouTube Red
Next "Game of Thrones" episode leaks online
Fans predict how Donna from "Kevin Can Wait" will die
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother' teaser will creep everyone out
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran The repertoire includes works by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Pierre Boulez and Martin Israyelian, a contemporary composer from Armenia.