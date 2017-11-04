Some users received Google Pixel 2 XLs with no Android OS
November 4, 2017 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some unlucky people received their Google's new Pixel2 XL phones without the Android OS and weregreeted with an error message: "Can't find valid operating system. The device will not start."
Google said that the problem has now been fixed, but not before a few people on Reddit reported receiving the defunct phones. Without an operating system, the devices are essentially useless. The only thing for these people to do is to get in touch with Google's customer support, and from there Google will ensure that they get a working phone, CNet reports.
The missing Android OS issue may only affect a small number of Pixel owners, but it joins a growing list of other Google hardware woes. The Pixel 2 XL is already under fire for screen burn-in, while other Pixel 2s have been said to emit a high-pitched sound. Still other reports claim that buyers have received phones that have failed quality control and that the Google Home Mini initially recorded living room conversations.
As Apple's ambitious iPhone X flies off store shelves, it's a bad time for Google's rival Pixel 2 phones to stumble.
Top stories
Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran The repertoire includes works by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Pierre Boulez and Martin Israyelian, a contemporary composer from Armenia.