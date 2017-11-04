Armenian foreign minister to travel to Israel November 6-7
November 4, 2017 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Israel on November 6-7, the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday, November 4.
Nalbandian will arrive in Israel at the invitation of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold meetings with top executive and legislative authorities.
Also, the Armenian foreign policy chief will also meet theArmenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.
