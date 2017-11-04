// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian foreign minister to travel to Israel November 6-7

November 4, 2017 - 12:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Israel on November 6-7, the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday, November 4.

Nalbandian will arrive in Israel at the invitation of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold meetings with top executive and legislative authorities.

Also, the Armenian foreign policy chief will also meet theArmenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

