Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line calm again after week-long unrest
November 4, 2017 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on the week of October 29 - November 4.
Mortars, grenade launchers and Spike anti-tank missiles were imployed by Azeri troops on October 22-28.
Azerbaijani troops, in particular used firearms to violate the truce, firing some 1500 shots in the reporting period.
Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the contact like.
Top stories
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
15,000 pilgrims sent to Iran after clearance from Taftan border A senior Pakistani official says out of 30,000 pilgrims, 15,000 have been sent to Iran for Arbaeen after clearance at Taftan border.