Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line calm again after week-long unrest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm on the week of October 29 - November 4.

Mortars, grenade launchers and Spike anti-tank missiles were imployed by Azeri troops on October 22-28.

Azerbaijani troops, in particular used firearms to violate the truce, firing some 1500 shots in the reporting period.

Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the contact like.