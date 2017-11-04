Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece
November 4, 2017 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian men's team will play against their rivals from Germany in round seven of the European Chess Championships, currently underway in Hersonissos, Crete.
Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.
The women's team on the 10th spot has also gained eight points and will play against Romania on Saturday, November 4.
Top stories
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Giza's largest pyramid Located in Giza, Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Azerbaijan is most similar to Gambia, blogger Lapshin tells Armenians The country most similar to Azerbaijan is Gambia in Africa, blogger Alexander Lapshin said in a Facebook post.
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran The repertoire includes works by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Pierre Boulez and Martin Israyelian, a contemporary composer from Armenia.
15,000 pilgrims sent to Iran after clearance from Taftan border A senior Pakistani official says out of 30,000 pilgrims, 15,000 have been sent to Iran for Arbaeen after clearance at Taftan border.