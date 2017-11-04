Armenian chess teams to face Germany, Romania in Greece

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian men's team will play against their rivals from Germany in round seven of the European Chess Championships, currently underway in Hersonissos, Crete.

Following the first six rounds, the Armenian men are on the 4th spot with eight points overall, the National Olympic Committee reports.

The women's team on the 10th spot has also gained eight points and will play against Romania on Saturday, November 4.