India participating in 'largest-ever' Israeli aerial drills

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel has launched its largest ever aerial drill on Sunday, November 5, with India among those participating, according to a report by the Times of Israel.

Air forces from nine countries on Sunday kicked off the Blue Flag exercise in southern Israel — the largest aerial exercise ever held by the Israel Defense Forces.

Teams from India, the United States, Greece, Poland, France, Italy and Germany are taking part in the exercise, along with Israel and an eighth country unidentified by the IDF.

It is the first time that India is taking part in the biennial exercise, a sign of the improving military ties between Jerusalem and New Delhi.

The Indian Air Force sent a C-130J transport plane. Other countries sent fighter jets, transport planes and refueling aircraft.

According to the IDF, more than a thousand people — including pilots, commanders and technical personnel — are taking part in the 11-day exercise.

The exercise is being held out of the Israeli Air Force’s Ovda base, north of Eilat.