Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for arms purchase

PanARMENIAN.Net - Norway rejected Azerbaijan's application for the purchase of defense equipment in 2016, the country's parliamentary report on arms export for last year revealed, according to Haqqin.az.

Alongside Azerbaijan, Israel and a number of other countries were rejected too.

The Norwegian government explained its decision by saying that it is against "the sale of arms and ammunition to areas where there is war between countries or there is a danger of civil war".

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan has been interested in acquiring Iranian ballistic missiles ever since Armenia unveiled its Iskander missile systems.