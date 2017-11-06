Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump
November 6, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, November 6 sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas on Sunday.
Several US media outlets reported the name of the person suspected to have opened fire on a congregation at the First Baptist church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.
23 people died inside the church, two were found dead outside and one died on the way to hospital.
President Sargsyan expressed his deepest condolences to Trump, the American people and the families of the victims, wishing them strength and a quick recovery.
The Armenian foreign ministry too condemned the attack.
