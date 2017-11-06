How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider
November 6, 2017 - 19:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple's switch to an OLED display on the iPhone X means users who dig into the settings of the device can squeeze out more battery life, reducing the power consumption of the screen and extending the time needed between charges.
AppleInsider reveals how to do it below:
Apple already builds a "Low Power Mode" into iOS, which adjusts settings such as turning off background app refresh and lowering the screen brightness. But early adopters of the iPhone X looking to push their device even further can consider two other optional features: Smart Invert Colors and Grayscale.
Both of these options are found by digging into the iOS Settings app and choosing General, then Accessibility, and then Display Accommodations.
For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS, giving apps black backgrounds and white text.
Choosing to "smart" invert versus regular means iOS attempts to leave colors accurate for images, though the result in practice is hit or miss.
Regardless, when an OLED display shows black pixels, far less power is consumed. This is because each individual pixel is lighted, negating the need for a uniform backlight, such as with a traditional LCD display.
"Dark mode" user interfaces are a common way to conserve battery life on devices with OLED displays. In fact, Apple itself already employs this with the Apple Watch, which features black backgrounds across the entire watchOS platform to maximize uptime on the small, wearable device.
Top stories
Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Apparently, they plan to replace the "send via DM" icon on the bottom right portion of tweets with an overflow menu.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Armenian Catholicos: Syria church should be restored with joint efforts "It was with excitement pain that I saw the pictures of the Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor: it was destroyed and deserted," he said.
France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."
Texas shooting: Armenia president extends sympathy to Trump President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to his American counterpart Donald Trump over the mass shooting in Texas.