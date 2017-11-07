// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iraq foils attempted suicide attacks against Baghdad pilgrims

Iraq foils attempted suicide attacks against Baghdad pilgrims
November 7, 2017 - 13:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two persons attempting to carry out suicide attacks against the pilgrims in west of Baghdad were identified and shot dead by the Iraqi security forces, local sources announced on Tuesday, November 7, according to IRNA.

The terrorists, wearing explosive belts, were unsuccessful to execute their plan in west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday night.

Millions of Muslims from different countries travel to Iraq every year to attend the Arbaeen ritual which falls on November 9 this year.

According to reports, more than two million Iranian pilgrims are to partake in the religious procession.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shiite Muslims.

Each year, pilgrims travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Related links:
IRNA. Attempted suicide attacks on pilgrims foiled in Iraq
 Top stories
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new researchGlobe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand CanyonU.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan detains, abuses gay and transgender people
Islamic State sent elite troops, tanks to Syria from Iraq: media
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for November 7, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates Ivan Aivazovsky's brilliance The postage stamps with nominal values of MAD 170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 depict five paintings by the world famous painter.
Armenian grandmasters win individual medals at European Championship Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was named the best player at Board 1 of the European Championship, based on individual results.
Dean Cain seeks U.S. recognition of Armenian Genocide with new doc Dean Cain says they hope to finally have the United States recognize the Armenian Genocide for what it was - a genocide.
Azeri media looking for Armenian blood in top Russian officials: Lapshin Lapshin wrote in his blog that the Azerbaijani media are 'calculating' the percentage of Armenian blood that top Russian officials have.