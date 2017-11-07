Iraq foils attempted suicide attacks against Baghdad pilgrims
November 7, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two persons attempting to carry out suicide attacks against the pilgrims in west of Baghdad were identified and shot dead by the Iraqi security forces, local sources announced on Tuesday, November 7, according to IRNA.
The terrorists, wearing explosive belts, were unsuccessful to execute their plan in west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday night.
Millions of Muslims from different countries travel to Iraq every year to attend the Arbaeen ritual which falls on November 9 this year.
According to reports, more than two million Iranian pilgrims are to partake in the religious procession.
The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.
It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shiite Muslims.
Each year, pilgrims travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.
