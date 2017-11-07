VivaCell-MTS offers trade-in option for Huawei Honor 6X Premium

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, November 7 that users can now purchase Huawei Honor 6X Premium smartphones at a price of AMD159,900, saving AMD28,000.

In order to get the stylish and comfortable smartphone at a discounted price, buyers need to trade in a functional mobile phone of any model at VivaCell-MTS service centers across Armenia.

The Huawei Honor 6X Premium costs AMD187,900 with no discount.