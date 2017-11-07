Change.org petition asks Netflix to cast Kevin James for Underwood role

PanARMENIAN.Net - Now that Netflix has officially cut ties with Kevin Spacey in the wake of the growing number of sexual abuse allegations against him, the streaming giant is reportedly considering other options for the upcoming season of “House Of Cards.”

Although it’s likely Spacey’s Frank Underwood character will be killed off early in the show’s final season ― something that happened in the British version ― some fans of the show are suggesting producers simply replace Spacey with another actor also named Kevin.

A Change.org petition posted four days ago is asking that “Kevin Can Wait” star Kevin James take over the Underwood role originated by Spacey, The Huffington Post says.

The petition, started by a man in the Netherlands named Robbie Pyma, makes the case for why the former “King of Queens” star is a natural choice to play a ruthless character who works his way to the office of president of the United States.

Pyma states his reasoning in a short, but eloquent statement to Netflix founder Reed Hastings:

“Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship come[s] the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate ‘House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’ and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netf[l]ix Original series there is.”

None of the petitioners have thus far suggested showrunners also kill off Robin Wright’s character, Claire, so that her role can be taken over by Leah Remini.