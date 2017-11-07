New souvenir sheet celebrates Ivan Aivazovsky's brilliance
November 7, 2017 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with five stamps dedicated to the theme “World famous Armenians. 200th anniversary of Hovhannes Aivazovsky” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of Yerevan History Museum in the frameworks of the philatelic exhibition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Ivan Aivazovsky on Tuesday, November 7.
The postage stamps with nominal values of AMD170, 220, 230, 380 and 450 depict five paintings by the world famous seascape artist of Armenian origin. All of them are depicted against the background of a three-dimensional exhibition hall.
The souvenir sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 30 000 pcs. The idea behind the concept of the souvenir sheet belongs to the Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, while the authors are Anna Abgaryan and Harutyun Samuelyan.
The souvenir sheet was cancelled by Armenian Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.
