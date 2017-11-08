Historic maps reveal Armenian history in Slovakia exhibition
November 8, 2017 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition of maps that represents some key moments in the Armenian history opened in Bratislava, Slovakia on November 6.
Set to run through November 15,the exhibition at the Ministry of Culture is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Slovakia, Pravda reports.
In particular, maps created by ancient Greek-Roman geographers as well as medieval Islamic, Latin and Western European cartographers and geographers are currently on display.
"The end of the 19th century and the first quarter of the 20th century are full of traumatic experiences for the Armenian people living on the territory of their ancestors," the publication says.
"The maps represent a significant part of key cartographic heritage of mankind, with only a few maps made by Armenian experts."
A similar exhibition, also unveiling Armenia through ancient maps opened in Latvia in late October and is set to run through November 26.
Top stories
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian Air Force strikes rebels in retaliation for Damascus shelling The heavy aerial bombardment comes in retaliation for shelling the Syrian capital with barrages of mortars and rockets yesterday afternoon.
Armenia one of most popular tourist destinations among Russians Interest in Armenia has doubled lately, as Armenia was the sixth country in 2016 in terms of airticket bookings by Russians.
Top Spanish court annuls Catalan declaration of independence Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence.
Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE Council session in Vienna The Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Vienna at a session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers on December 7-8.