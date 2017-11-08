Historic maps reveal Armenian history in Slovakia exhibition

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition of maps that represents some key moments in the Armenian history opened in Bratislava, Slovakia on November 6.

Set to run through November 15,the exhibition at the Ministry of Culture is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Slovakia, Pravda reports.

In particular, maps created by ancient Greek-Roman geographers as well as medieval Islamic, Latin and Western European cartographers and geographers are currently on display.

"The end of the 19th century and the first quarter of the 20th century are full of traumatic experiences for the Armenian people living on the territory of their ancestors," the publication says.

"The maps represent a significant part of key cartographic heritage of mankind, with only a few maps made by Armenian experts."

A similar exhibition, also unveiling Armenia through ancient maps opened in Latvia in late October and is set to run through November 26.