Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission members to frontline posts
November 8, 2017 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani authorities failed to take the OSCE Mission members to its frontline positions during a planned monitoring of the line contact with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Wednesday, November 8.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian Air Force strikes rebels in retaliation for Damascus shelling The heavy aerial bombardment comes in retaliation for shelling the Syrian capital with barrages of mortars and rockets yesterday afternoon.
Armenia one of most popular tourist destinations among Russians Interest in Armenia has doubled lately, as Armenia was the sixth country in 2016 in terms of airticket bookings by Russians.
Top Spanish court annuls Catalan declaration of independence Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence.
Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE Council session in Vienna The Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Vienna at a session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers on December 7-8.