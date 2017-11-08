OSCE mediators working to organize Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting
November 8, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are planning to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister by the end of the year, the Russian foreign ministry reportedly said.
"Given the results of the October 16 meeting in Geneva, the co-chairs are planning a ministerial meeting by year-end," the Russian foreign ministry said, according to APA.
"Prior to that, the mediators will hold individual consultations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs."
The co-chairs are currently working to determine the date and venue of the meeting.
