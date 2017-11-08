Syrian Air Force strikes rebels in retaliation for Damascus shelling

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 10 airstrikes were conducted on Wednesday, November 8 by the Syrian Air Force against rebels outside Damascus, Al-Masdar news reports.

The heavy aerial bombardment comes in retaliation for shelling the Syrian capital with barrages of mortars and rockets yesterday afternoon.

The deadly airstrikes targeted positions and rocket launchers for the rebel group known as Failaq al-Rahman as well as Jabhe al-Nusra in Jobar and Harasta districts to the east and north of Damascus.

Tuesday’s rebel rocket attack on downtown Damascus killed 6 civilians and injured scores others.