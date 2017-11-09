Armenia's four million population target a realistic task: President
November 9, 2017 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The goal of bringing Armenia’s population to four million by 2040 is a difficult, but a realistic task, president Serzh Sargsyan told aconsultation on demographic issues on Thursday, November 8.
The meeting focused on the key demographic challenges in Armenia and the opportunities for improving the situation. Macroeconomic factors affecting the demographic situation, the priorities and the steps to take as a basis for implementing targeted policies, as well as the incentives to achieve this goal were also in the limelight.
Addressing the attendees, the president stressed that the nationwide goal of bringing Armenia’s population to four million by 2040 is a difficult, but realistic task.
Sargsyan also said the security issues coming from Armenia’s relations with some neighbors that have an adverse impact on the demographic situation are surmountable too.
The president said he believes that the achievement of the goal should be a primary focus for all Armenian authorities, and the continuous improvement of the demographic situation should be considered very important even after 2040.
Summing up the discussion, the president issued a number of instructions. In particular, the government was tasked to develop a set of strategic provisions for improving the demographic situation in the country, and to reflect them in Armenia’s development strategy by determining the relevant components and five-year targets for the development and implementation of future projects.
Sargsyan had said earlier too that Armenia should have a population of four million by 2040.
Top stories
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker speaks out on religion-based education Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has criticized the latest changes in the educational system of the Muslim nation.
Armenia's festival of beards gets a new 2018 date Director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan had earlier told PanARMENIAN.net, that the date may slightly be changed.
Armenians to get Danish visa 'significantly easier' - official The government approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark
Scientist grow fresh skin to transplant and save kid's life In a genetic experiment never tried before, scientists grew an entire body's worth of skin to transplant and save the life a young boy.