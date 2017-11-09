Iraq let Syrian army attack Albukamal from Iraq
November 9, 2017 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military allowed the Syrian military and their allies, including Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), to attack the Islamic State’s (ISIS) positions inside the border-city of Albukamal on Wednesday, Al-Masdar News cited a sources as saying.
The Syrian Army and their allies were able to enter Albukamal’s eastern district from the Iraqi border-city of Al-Qa’im on Wednesday, November 8, prompting the Islamic State (ISIS) to abruptly retreat from the area.
Al-Qa’im was liberated by the Iraqi Armed Forces last week; it was the location of the Islamic State’s most important border-crossing into Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
With both Albukamal and Al-Qa’im liberated, the Syrian and Iraqi governments now share an imperative border-crossing that will allow for continued commerce between Baghdad and Damascus.
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker speaks out on religion-based education Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has criticized the latest changes in the educational system of the Muslim nation.
Armenia's festival of beards gets a new 2018 date Director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan had earlier told PanARMENIAN.net, that the date may slightly be changed.
Armenians to get Danish visa 'significantly easier' - official The government approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark
Scientist grow fresh skin to transplant and save kid's life In a genetic experiment never tried before, scientists grew an entire body's worth of skin to transplant and save the life a young boy.