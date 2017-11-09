Armenia's festival of beards gets a new 2018 date

PanARMENIAN.Net - The festival of beards in Armenia initially slated for September 8, 2018 will instead be held in July of next year.

Director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan had earlier told PanARMENIAN.Net that the date might slightly be changed.

Other details have not been disclosed, the venue hasn't been chosen yet either.

During the festival, contests for the longest, shortest and funniest beards will be organized.

Manukyan said earlier that the decision to hold such an event was made spontaneously.

She did not exclude the possibility of inviting bearded famous people to participate in the event.