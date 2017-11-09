Brandy production grows 56% in Armenia
November 9, 2017 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has produced more brandy in the first nine months of 2017 than any alcoholic drink.
According to the National Statistical Service, brandy production grew 56.5% in January-September of 2017 against the same period last year.
The production of wine, meanwhile, has increased by 36%, that of beer and champaign by 10% and 11%, respectively.
The production of vodka and whiskey, on the other hand, has dropped in the reporting period.
Top stories
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Partner news
Latest news
iPhone 7, iPhone 6s dominate Q3 smartphone sales The iPhone held the top two worldwide sales slots in the third quarter of 2017, with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s holding the top two spots.
Moldova president visits Armenian Genocide memorial Dodon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits, leaving a note in the book of memories.
President Sargsyan reiterates Armenia's position on Karabakh The president stressed the importance of adhering to agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.
Organizer of Charlottesville White Supremacist rally verified on Twitter The social media company says the blue check mark is used to inform people “that an account of public interest is authentic.”