Brandy production grows 56% in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has produced more brandy in the first nine months of 2017 than any alcoholic drink.

According to the National Statistical Service, brandy production grew 56.5% in January-September of 2017 against the same period last year.

The production of wine, meanwhile, has increased by 36%, that of beer and champaign by 10% and 11%, respectively.

The production of vodka and whiskey, on the other hand, has dropped in the reporting period.