6 reasons to pack your bags for Armenia: Easyvoyage
November 9, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some countries with splendid landscapes and remarkable cultural heritage are strangely absent from brochures of major tour operators, and Armenia is one of them, says the French edition of Easyvoyage - a travel deal comparator and a magazine - in a recent article, providing six reasons to visit Armenia.
“The country is home to sumptuous mountain scenery, beautiful lakes, world-class archaeological sites, and remarkable historical and religious heritage, with delicious food and friendly people,” the article says.
Mount Ararat, symbol of Armenia
The mythical Mount Ararat is the national symbol of Armenia (5,165 meters above sea level), and yet it’s located in neighboring Turkey. However, the best spot to admire the perfect silhouette from is in Armenia, while the view of Ararat from Khor Virap Monastery offers a postcard scene.
Noah's Ark landed on Mount Ararat
The snow-capped volcano was once on the territory of historic Armenia, and it was this exact mountain that Noah's Ark is set to have landed on.
The Temple of Garni
One of Armenia's cultural treasures, a must-see for any visitor, is the 2000-year-old Temple of Garni. Located on the banks of the Azat River, it used to house the summer residence of Armenian kings.
Armenian churches in a breathtaking natural settings
The small country in the Caucasus, landlocked between Georgia to the north, Turkey to the west, Iran to the south and Azerbaijan to the east, really deserves a lot of attention. The cultural and religious heritage of Armenia is remarkable. The first country to have formally adopted Christianity as a state religion in 301 is home to very old religious structures. It is not unusual to see churches and monasteries dating from the 7th and 8th centuries.
Lake Sevan
In the east of the country, Lake Sevan, nicknamed the Pearl of Armenia, is nestled at a 2,000m altitude. The numerous churches and monasteries dating back to medieval times make this place even more splendid. Also, it is the largest lake in Armenia and one of the biggest in the whole world. This magical and mysterious spot is a must-see for a trip to this mountainous country.
Yerevan, the capital
With a history going back three thousand years, Yerevan is home to almost half of the country's population. Perched 900 meters above sea level, it is dominated by the impressive silhouette of Mount Ararat. Today, its architecture dates mainly from the Soviet era, more precisely from the 1930s. The Matenadaran - one of the richest manuscript deposits in the world, some dating back thousands of years - is a must see, as are the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, the National History Museum and the Armenian Genocide memorial.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
iPhone 7, iPhone 6s dominate Q3 smartphone sales The iPhone held the top two worldwide sales slots in the third quarter of 2017, with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s holding the top two spots.
Moldova president visits Armenian Genocide memorial Dodon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits, leaving a note in the book of memories.
President Sargsyan reiterates Armenia's position on Karabakh The president stressed the importance of adhering to agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.
Organizer of Charlottesville White Supremacist rally verified on Twitter The social media company says the blue check mark is used to inform people “that an account of public interest is authentic.”