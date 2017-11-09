6 reasons to pack your bags for Armenia: Easyvoyage

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some countries with splendid landscapes and remarkable cultural heritage are strangely absent from brochures of major tour operators, and Armenia is one of them, says the French edition of Easyvoyage - a travel deal comparator and a magazine - in a recent article, providing six reasons to visit Armenia.

“The country is home to sumptuous mountain scenery, beautiful lakes, world-class archaeological sites, and remarkable historical and religious heritage, with delicious food and friendly people,” the article says.

Mount Ararat, symbol of Armenia

The mythical Mount Ararat is the national symbol of Armenia (5,165 meters above sea level), and yet it’s located in neighboring Turkey. However, the best spot to admire the perfect silhouette from is in Armenia, while the view of Ararat from Khor Virap Monastery offers a postcard scene.

Noah's Ark landed on Mount Ararat

The snow-capped volcano was once on the territory of historic Armenia, and it was this exact mountain that Noah's Ark is set to have landed on.

The Temple of Garni

One of Armenia's cultural treasures, a must-see for any visitor, is the 2000-year-old Temple of Garni. Located on the banks of the Azat River, it used to house the summer residence of Armenian kings.

Armenian churches in a breathtaking natural settings

The small country in the Caucasus, landlocked between Georgia to the north, Turkey to the west, Iran to the south and Azerbaijan to the east, really deserves a lot of attention. The cultural and religious heritage of Armenia is remarkable. The first country to have formally adopted Christianity as a state religion in 301 is home to very old religious structures. It is not unusual to see churches and monasteries dating from the 7th and 8th centuries.

Lake Sevan

In the east of the country, Lake Sevan, nicknamed the Pearl of Armenia, is nestled at a 2,000m altitude. The numerous churches and monasteries dating back to medieval times make this place even more splendid. Also, it is the largest lake in Armenia and one of the biggest in the whole world. This magical and mysterious spot is a must-see for a trip to this mountainous country.

Yerevan, the capital

With a history going back three thousand years, Yerevan is home to almost half of the country's population. Perched 900 meters above sea level, it is dominated by the impressive silhouette of Mount Ararat. Today, its architecture dates mainly from the Soviet era, more precisely from the 1930s. The Matenadaran - one of the richest manuscript deposits in the world, some dating back thousands of years - is a must see, as are the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, the National History Museum and the Armenian Genocide memorial.