60 km of Islamic State-held territory left to liberate in Deir ez-Zor
November 9, 2017 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (ISIS) still controls over 60 kilometers (km) of territory in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, including several towns along the eastern and western banks of the Euphrates River, the Syrian military reported on Wednesday, November 8, Al-Masdar News reports.
Among the occupied areas still under the Islamic State’s control are a group of towns that are located along the Euphrates River Valley; they include Al-‘Asharah, Abu Hammam, Hajeen, Al-Jala’, and Sousah.
The aforementioned towns are filled with thousands of Islamic State fighters that are determined to make their final stand against both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
For the Syrian Army, their elite Tiger Forces are tasked with clearing the large Islamic State pocket in Deir Ezzor, something that could take months to do.
The Tiger Forces will make their push from the Al-Mayadeen axis, while their allies from the 4th Division, Hashd Al-Sha’abi, IRGC, Liwaa Fatemiyoun, and Hezbollah advance northward from liberated Albukamal.
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
iPhone 7, iPhone 6s dominate Q3 smartphone sales The iPhone held the top two worldwide sales slots in the third quarter of 2017, with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s holding the top two spots.
Moldova president visits Armenian Genocide memorial Dodon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits, leaving a note in the book of memories.
President Sargsyan reiterates Armenia's position on Karabakh The president stressed the importance of adhering to agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.
Organizer of Charlottesville White Supremacist rally verified on Twitter The social media company says the blue check mark is used to inform people “that an account of public interest is authentic.”