PanARMENIAN.Net - "South Park: Phone Destroyer" is now available for Android and iOS devices, CNet reports.

The free-to-play role-playing card game lets you play as some of the most well known characters from the animated series, including Kenny, Eric, Kyle and Stan.

The game offers real-time PvP battles as well as a single player story, which has been created in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios.

Players can collect and upgrade over 80 cards with optional in-app purchases for greater rewards.