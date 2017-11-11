Twitter lets users create 50-character display names

PanARMENIAN.Net - If you have a super long name or just want more room for all your seasonal-themed display names, Twitter now lets you use up to 50 characters in your name, up from the original 20, The Verge says.

The new length means you can also add more emoji without hitting the limit. Many users embraced the change, though some also questioned why Twitter was adding somewhat gimmicky features when it could be working on tackling its more serious issues on the platform (particularly as it’s facing backlash for verifying Jason Kessler, the organizer behind the United the Right rally in Charlottesville, which resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer).

Twitter has continued to court controversy in recent times due to its enduring harassment problems.

The update comes hot off of Twitter doubling the amount of characters you could have in a tweet to 280.