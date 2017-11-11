// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights as 'precautionary measure'

November 11, 2017 - 15:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Saturday, November 11 morning, a surface-to-air missile intercepted a Syrian surveillance drone that was spotted approaching the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports citing a spokesman of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The drone, reportedly operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), then fell down over the demilitarized zone around 11am on the western outskirts of the predominately Druze town of Hader where tit-for-tat clashes took place last week.

The IDF spokesperson added that the drone was downed by a MIM-104 Patriot missile.

Following the incident, Israeli TV channel 10 said that the SAA drone never actually entered Israeli territory on their side of the Golan Heights but was downed as a precautionary measure to deter Syrian government forces from spying on IDF positions across the border.

