Ruins of 3,000-year-old Urartian castle reportedly found in Lake Van
November 13, 2017 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A team of Turkish researchers has discovered the remains of what is believed to be a 3,000-year-old Urartu castle in the country's eastern Van province, the site of Lake Van, the largest lake in Turkey and the second largest in the Middle East, Sputnik News reports.
Along with Lake Sevan in today's Armenia and Lake Urmia in today's Iran, Van was one of the three great lakes of the Armenian Kingdom, referred to as the seas of Armenia
The excavations were led by Van Yüzüncü Yıl University and the governorship of Turkey's eastern Bitlis Province. The researchers who went underwater believe that the ruins are supposedly from the Iron Age Urartu civilization, also known as the Kingdom of Van, thought to date back to the eighth to seventh centuries B.C., Turkish Daily Sabah reports on Sunday.
"There was a rumor that there might be something under the water, but most archaeologists and museum officials told us that we won't find anything," the outlet quotes the head of the diving team, Tahsin Ceylan, as saying.
According to the researcher, Lake Van, which is located in Eastern Anatolian region near the border with Iran, has a history which spans 6,000 years. It is believed to be formed by a crater caused by a volcanic explosion of Mount Nemrut near the province of Van. The current water level of the reservoir is about 150 meters higher than it was during the Urartu civilization.
"Civilizations living around the lake set up large villages and settlements while the water level of the lake was low, but they had to leave the area after it increased again," Ceylan told the newspaper.
The underwater site is expected to attract thousands of tourists and divers due to its historic value.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan might be about to regain form: MEN Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan's form has plummeted but he might be about to regain it under boss Jose Mourinho.
Syrian army liberates key town in north Hama After rebel fighters fled the area around Douma, the Syrian Army and local forces entered the town and declared their control over it.
Spotify starts selling cosmetics The first entry is a tie-up with Pat McGrath Labs, which is selling a collection exclusively through the music service.
Exotic animals coming to brand-new shopping center in Armenia's capital Attending the opening of the mall on Monday, November 13 were president Serzh Sargsyan and Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.